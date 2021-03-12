IDPH: 1,763 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,763 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 39 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cass County man in his 80s
  • An Iroquois County woman in her 70s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 80s

There is a total of 1,206,172 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,901 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,913 specimens for a total of 18,988,565. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 5-11, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the same time period.

As of Thursday night, 1,128 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 240 were in the ICU and 108 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 4,501,155 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 4,916,055 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses.  Yesterday, 110,570 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

