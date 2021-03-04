IDPH: 1,740 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,740 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 42 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed five central Illinois among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County man in his 80s

A Macon County man in his 80s

A McLean County man in his 70s

Two Sangamon County men in their 60s & 80s

There is a total of 1,193,260 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,668 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 25–March 3, 2021 is 2.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.9 percent for the February 25-March time period.

As of Wednesday night, 1,200 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 260 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.

A total of 3,563,775 vaccine doses has been delivered to providers around Illinois. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 4,007,475 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,993,543 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 330,328 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses. Yesterday, 93,302 doses were administered in Illinois.”