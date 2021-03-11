IDPH: 1,700 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,700 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 55 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Cass County man in his 70s

A McLean County man in his 70s

A Montgomery County man in his 60s

There is a total of 1,204,409 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,863 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,893 specimens for a total of 18,894,652. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.5 percent for the same time period.

As of Wednesday night, 1,118 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 231 were in the ICU and 102 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 4,488,655 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 4,903,555 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,680,703 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,125 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses. Yesterday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.”