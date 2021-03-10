IDPH: 1,682 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 30 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a Christian County woman in her 90s and a Coles County woman in her 50s.

There is a total of 1,202,709 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,810 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 3-9, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 242 were in the ICU and 111 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 4,323,145 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were allocated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 4,738,045 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 349,983 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses. Yesterday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.”