IDPH: 1,668 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.

– Bureau County: 1 male 40s

– Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s

– Perry County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,379 specimens for a total of 4,064,161. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24 – August 30 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.