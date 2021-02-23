IDPH: 1,665 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,665 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Christian County woman in her 90s.

There is a total of 1,177,320 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,330 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,400 specimens for a total of 17,721,561. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 16–22, 2021 is 2.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.0% for the February 16-22 time period.

There is a total of 2,307,685 vaccine doses that have been delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 445,200 doses in total were designated for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 2,752,885 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,254,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses. Yesterday, 43,282 doses were administered in Illinois.”