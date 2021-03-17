IDPH: 1,655 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,655 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 17 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there is a total of 1,213,765 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,988 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,798 specimens for a total of 19,299,281. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,143 people across the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 259 were in the ICU and 102 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 5,101,825 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,516,725 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,223 doses. Yesterday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

Additionally, IDPH officials stated they will now post the weekly number of COVID-19 vaccine doses designated from the federal government to the State. “Weekly allocations are broken out into the number of doses allotted for long-term care, second doses, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Safety Net Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Illinois National Guard Vaccine Sites, Illinois Retail Pharmacy, Minority Health and Mobile Teams, Illinois Department of Corrections, dialysis centers, and local health departments. Both first dose and second dose allocation will be broken out by local health department.”

