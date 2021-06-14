IDPH: 165 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 9 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 165 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including nine additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials stated there was a total of 1,387,760 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 23,070 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 627 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 176 were in the ICU and 91 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7-13, 2021 is 0.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.1 percent for the same time period.

The public health department stated nearly 69 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 52 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

There has been a total of 11,947,090 vaccines administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 doses. Yesterday, 22,124 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The pharmacy reporting system is reported to have experienced another outage over the weekend. Doses administered over the weekend will be reported in the following days,” said IDPH officials.