IDPH: 1,617 new COVID-19 cases; 32 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On Tuesday, there were 1,617 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

Three central Illinois residents were included in the list of additional deaths. IDPH officials said the patients included two Coles County men in their 70s and a Logan County woman in her 80s.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469.”

There is a total of 305,011 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 8,836 deaths, according to the public health department.

As of Monday night, 1,673 people were reported as hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 384 were in the ICU and 159 were on ventilators.