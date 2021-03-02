IDPH: 1,577 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,577 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 47 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A McLean County woman in her 90s

Two Vermilion County men in their 50s & 60s

There is a total of 1,189,416 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, included 20,583 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 23–March 1, 2021 is 2.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the February 23-March 1 time period.

The public health department said they are anticipating Illinois will get 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday. “Unlike the currently available Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and can be stored at much higher temperatures,” said officials. “Like Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in 100% effective in protecting recipients against death and hospitalization.”

They also said over 90 percent of the J & J vaccine will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout Illinois. The additional doses will be taken to other providers across Illinois.

“These doses are in addition to the approximate 288,000 doses the federal government allocated to Illinois this week. This total does not include doses for the city of Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.”

A total of 3,186,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers around the state. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 3,630,085 Illinois doses.

” A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses; the highest 7-day rolling average to date. Yesterday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.”