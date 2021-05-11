IDPH: 1,562 New Cases of COVID-19; 26 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,562 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 10,037,624 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses. Yesterday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.