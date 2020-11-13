IDPH: 15,415 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,415 new confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 27 additional deaths.
In a news release, the health department included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:
- Two Champaign County women in their 80s and 90s
- A Macon County woman in her 100s
- One Sangamon County woman in her 60s
There is a total of 551,957 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 10,504 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 5,362 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 990 were in the ICU and 488 were on ventilators.
Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.5% for the November 6-12 time period.
IDPH listed 96 counties, plus the city of Chicago, as being at a warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include:
|Adams County
|Alexander County
|Bond County
|Boone County
|Brown County
|Bureau County
|Calhoun County
|Carroll County
|Cass County
|Christian County
|Clark County
|Clay County
|Clinton County
|Coles County
|Cook County
|Crawford County
|Cumberland County
|DeKalb County
|DeWitt County
|Douglas County
|DuPage County
|Edgar County
|Edwards County
|Effingham County
|Fayette County
|Ford County
|Franklin County
|Fulton County
|Gallatin County
|Greene County
|Grundy County
|Hamilton County
|Hancock County
|Hardin County
|Henderson County
|Henry County
|Iroqouis County
|Jackson County
|Jasper County
|Jefferson County
|Jersey County
|Jo Daviess County
|Johnson County
|Kane County
|Kankakee County
|Kendall County
|Knox County
|Lake County
|LaSalle County
|Lawrence County
|Lee County
|Livingston County
|Logan County
|Macon County
|Macoupin COunty
|Madison County
|Marion County
|Marshall County
|Massac County
|Mason County
|McDonough County
|McHenry County
|McLean COunty
|Mercer County
|Monroe County
|Morgan County
|Moultrie County
|Ogle County
|Peoria County
|Perry County
|Piatt County
|Pike County
|Pulaski County
|Putnam County
|Randolph County
|Richland County
|Rock Island COunty
|Saline County
|Sangamon County
|Schuyler County
|Scott County
|Shelby County
|St. Clair County
|Stephenson County
|Tazewell County
|Vermilion County
|Wabash County
|Warren County
|Washington County
|Wayne County
|White County
|Whiteside County
|Will County
|Williamson County
|Winnebago County
|Woodford County