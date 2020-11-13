IDPH: 15,415 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,415 new confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, the health department included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Champaign County women in their 80s and 90s
  • A Macon County woman in her 100s
  • One Sangamon County woman in her 60s

There is a total of 551,957 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 10,504 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 5,362 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 990 were in the ICU and 488 were on ventilators.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.5% for the November 6-12 time period.

IDPH listed 96 counties, plus the city of Chicago, as being at a warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include:

Adams CountyAlexander CountyBond County
Boone CountyBrown CountyBureau County
Calhoun CountyCarroll CountyCass County
Christian CountyClark CountyClay County
Clinton CountyColes CountyCook County
Crawford CountyCumberland CountyDeKalb County
DeWitt CountyDouglas CountyDuPage County
Edgar CountyEdwards CountyEffingham County
Fayette CountyFord CountyFranklin County
Fulton CountyGallatin CountyGreene County
Grundy CountyHamilton CountyHancock County
Hardin CountyHenderson CountyHenry County
Iroqouis CountyJackson CountyJasper County
Jefferson CountyJersey CountyJo Daviess County
Johnson CountyKane CountyKankakee County
Kendall County Knox CountyLake County
LaSalle CountyLawrence CountyLee County
Livingston CountyLogan CountyMacon County
Macoupin COuntyMadison CountyMarion County
Marshall CountyMassac CountyMason County
McDonough CountyMcHenry CountyMcLean COunty
Mercer CountyMonroe CountyMorgan County
Moultrie CountyOgle CountyPeoria County
Perry CountyPiatt CountyPike County
Pulaski CountyPutnam CountyRandolph County
Richland CountyRock Island COuntySaline County
Sangamon CountySchuyler CountyScott County
Shelby CountySt. Clair CountyStephenson County
Tazewell CountyVermilion CountyWabash County
Warren CountyWashington CountyWayne County
White CountyWhiteside CountyWill County
Williamson CountyWinnebago CountyWoodford County

