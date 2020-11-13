IDPH: 15,415 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,415 new confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, the health department included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County women in their 80s and 90s

A Macon County woman in her 100s

One Sangamon County woman in her 60s

There is a total of 551,957 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 10,504 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 5,362 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 990 were in the ICU and 488 were on ventilators.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.5% for the November 6-12 time period.

IDPH listed 96 counties, plus the city of Chicago, as being at a warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include: