IDPH: 1,510 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,510 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 16 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients were Champaign County men in their 40s, 60s and 80s.

There is a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,781 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the March 2-8 time period.

There has been a total of 4,182,905 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of of 4,597,805 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses.  Yesterday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story