IDPH: 1,510 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,510 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 16 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients were Champaign County men in their 40s, 60s and 80s.

There is a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,781 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the March 2-8 time period.

There has been a total of 4,182,905 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of of 4,597,805 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses. Yesterday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.”