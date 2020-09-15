IDPH: 1,466 new COVID-19 cases; 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,466 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 20 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included two individuals from central Illinois in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included a man in his 90s from Christian County and a man in his 80s from Macon County.

Additionally, the health department stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%.”

There is a total of 264,210 COVID-19 cases, including 8,332 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 373 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.