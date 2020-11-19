IDPH: 14,612 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 168 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 14,612 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 168 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included 29 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Champaign County men in their 60s & 80s
  • A Christian County woman in her 70s
  • A Cumberland County woman in her 90s
  • A woman in her 80s from DeWitt County
  • Two Effingham County residents: A man in his 70s & a woman in her 90s
  • A Livingston County man in his 80s
  • Eight Macon County residents: Six men in their 60s, 70s & 80s; Two women in their 80s & 90s
  • Two McLean County men in their 60s & 80s
  • A Moultrie County man in his 70s
  • Six Sangamon County residents: Four men in their 60s, 70s & 90s; Two women in their 80s & 90s
  • Four Vermilion County residents: Two men in their 40s & 60s; Two women in their 70s

Across Illinois, there is a total of 621,383 COVID-19 cases, including 11,178 deaths, according to the public health district.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 113,447 specimens for a total 9,472,674. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12 – November 18, 2020 is 12.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.0% for the November 12-18 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 6,037 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,192 were in the ICU and 587 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story