IDPH: 14,612 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 168 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 14,612 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 168 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included 29 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County men in their 60s & 80s

A Christian County woman in her 70s

A Cumberland County woman in her 90s

A woman in her 80s from DeWitt County

Two Effingham County residents: A man in his 70s & a woman in her 90s

A Livingston County man in his 80s

Eight Macon County residents: Six men in their 60s, 70s & 80s; Two women in their 80s & 90s

Two McLean County men in their 60s & 80s

A Moultrie County man in his 70s

Six Sangamon County residents: Four men in their 60s, 70s & 90s; Two women in their 80s & 90s

Four Vermilion County residents: Two men in their 40s & 60s; Two women in their 70s

Across Illinois, there is a total of 621,383 COVID-19 cases, including 11,178 deaths, according to the public health district.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 113,447 specimens for a total 9,472,674. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12 – November 18, 2020 is 12.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.0% for the November 12-18 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 6,037 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,192 were in the ICU and 587 were on ventilators.