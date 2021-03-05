IDPH: 1,442 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,442 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 33 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a Montgomery County woman and a Sangamon County man, both in their 80s.

There is a total of 1,194,702 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,700 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,336 specimens for a total of 18,492,848. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 26–March 4, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

As of Thursday night, 1,166 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 263 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.

There have been a total of 3,780,305 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 4,224,005 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,125,425 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 336,911 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses. Yesterday, a record 131,882 doses were administered in Illinois.”