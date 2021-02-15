IDPH: 1,420 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,420 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 41 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said there were five central Illinois residents included in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Three Champaign County residents: Two men in their 40s & 80s and a woman in her 70s

A Douglas County woman in her 80s

A McLean County woman in her 80s

There is a total of 1,163,574 COVID-19 cases, including 20,002 deaths, across Illinois.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,389 specimens for a total of 17,224,247. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 8–14, 2021 is 2.9%.” They also reported a preliminary 7-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.5% for the February 8-14 time period.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 389 were in the ICU and 184 were on ventilators.

There was a total of 2,027,725 vaccines doses that have been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 445,200 total doses were allocated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,472,925 Illinois doses.

“Due to an update in Tiberius, the system the Federal Government is using to track vaccines, the amount of vaccine delivered has been adjusted,” said officials. “A total of 1,823,208 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 248,925 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,320 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. Yesterday, 39,863 doses were administered.”