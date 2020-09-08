IDPH: 1,392 COVID-19 cases; 7 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including seven additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included a woman in her 90s from Montgomery County in the list of additional deaths.

Also officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%.”

In total, there are 252,353 COVID-19 cases, including 8,186 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,504 people throughout the state were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 343 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020