IDPH: 1,392 COVID-19 cases; 7 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including seven additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included a woman in her 90s from Montgomery County in the list of additional deaths.

Also officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%.”

In total, there are 252,353 COVID-19 cases, including 8,186 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, 1,504 people throughout the state were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 343 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators.