IDPH: 1,373 new COVID-19 cases; 5 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,373 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, including five additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 7 – September 13 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,930 specimens for a total of 4,771,796.”

There is a total of 262,744 COVID-19 cases, including 8,314 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 335 were in the ICU while 131 were on ventilators.