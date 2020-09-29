IDPH: 1,362 new COVID-19 cases; 23 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,362 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included one central Illinois resident in the list of additional deaths. That patient was a man in his 70s from Moultrie County.

Also, health officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276.”

There is a total of 291,001 COVID-19 cases, including 8,637 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Monday night, there were 1,535 people around the stated reported as hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 363 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.