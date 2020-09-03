IDPH: 1,360 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included a man in his 80s from Coles County, a woman in her 80s from Edgar County, a woman in her 70s from Macon County and a man in his 60s from Montgomery County in the list of additional deaths.

Officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 27 – September 2 is 4.4%.”

In total, there are 240,003 COVID-19 cases, including 8,115 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in the state were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 360 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.