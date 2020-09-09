IDPH: 1,337 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,337 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, including 30 additional deaths.

In the list of additional deaths, IDPH officials included a woman in her 90s from Christian County, a woman in her 80s from Coles County, a man in his 70s from Macon County and a woman in her 70s as well as a man in his 90s from Sangamon County.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated in a news release, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 2 – September 8 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739.”

There is a total of 253,690 COVID-19 cases, including 8,214 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties.

As of Tuesday night, 1,580 people in the state with COVID-19 were in the hospital. Of those patients, 357 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators.