IDPH: 13,012 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 126 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 13,012 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 126 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 11 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 80s

A Coles County woman in her 90s

A DeWitt County woman in her 80s

A man from Douglas County in his 80s

An Effingham County woman in her 60s

Four Macon County residents: Two men in their 80s and two women in their 50s & 80s

A McLean County man in his 80s

A Sangamon County woman in her 80s

IDPH reported a total of 634,395 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 11,304 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 11.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 13.4% for the time period of November 13-19.

As of Thursday night, 6,111 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,196 were in the ICU and 604 were on ventilators.