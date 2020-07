IVESDALE,Ill. (WCIA)- Each year people raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Runners in central Illinois aren't letting the pandemic stop them from reaching their goal again this year.Many are familiar with the run, but now how it started, something that began so small has left a lasting impact on children's lives. Participant Leah Durbin explained how it began.

"A group of police officers that wanted to do something to raise money," said Durbin. "So they were like, why don't we go down to Memphis and run back to Peoria. so it has grown tremendously over the years."