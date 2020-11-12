IDPH: 12,702 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases; 43 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,702 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 43 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

One Macon County man in his 80s

A Montgomery man and woman in their 60s and 80s

A Vermilion County woman in her 90s

There is a total of 536,542 COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois, including 10,477 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 13.9% for the November 5-11 time period.

As of Wednesday night 5,258 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 956 were in the ICU and 438 were on ventilators.

IDPH released some suggestions on keeping people across the state safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. They are asking people to stay home as much as possible and leave only for essential activities such as going to work if you cannot work from home and buying groceries.

Both IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending to limit travel, no matter the distance. “In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.”