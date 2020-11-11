IDPH: 12,657 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases; 145 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,657 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 145 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 16 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A man and woman in their 70s and 90s from Coles County

A man and woman in their 70s and 90s from Ford County

Two Livingston County men in their 70s and 80s

Six Macon County Residents: Four women in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s; Two men in their 70s and 80s

A Macoupin County woman in her 70s

Two McLean County residents: A man and woman in their 70s and 80s

A Vermilion County woman in her 90s

In Illinois, there is a total of 523,840 COVID-19 cases, including 10,434 deaths, according to IDPH.

As of Tuesday night, there were 5,042 people throughout the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 951 were in the ICU and 404 were on ventilators.

Additionally, public health officials stated, ” Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,464 specimens for a total 8,664,483. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 34– November 10 is 12.4%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 13.6% for the time period of November 4-10.

Also, IDPH officials said another resident at the Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle passed away. There have been seven residents that have died at the home. At this time, 72 residents and 72 employees have COVID-19.

“The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is in regular consultation with IDPH and the Federal Department of Veterans’ Affairs and is following all public health guidance. After the first positive tests at the facility on November 1, 2020, visitation was halted on November 2, 2020 and new admissions postponed. All positive residents are isolating in a separate wing of the facility,” said health officials. They also stated 25 negative pressure rooms that could hold 44 residents was constructed over the summer. The IDVA is also increasing the use of antigen testing at the facility to test the residents and staff more rapidly.

IDPH is also making some recommendations to lower the positivity rate in the state. Some of those suggestions include working from home if possible; only leaving home for necessary activities such as getting tested, grocery shopping and going to the pharmacy; and limiting travel and gatherings.