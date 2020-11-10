IDPH: 12,623 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 79 additional deaths

ILLINIOS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 12,623 new confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 79 deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 14 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Four Champaign County residents: A woman in her 70s and three men in their 80s & 90s

A Cass County man in his 70s

Two Coles County women in their 70s & 80s

One DeWitt County woman in her 90s

An Effingham County man in his 70s

Four Macon County residents: Two women in their 80s and Two men in their 70s & 100s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

IDPH stated there is a total of 511,183 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 10,289 deaths. As of Monday night, there were 4,742 people in the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 911 were in the ICU and 399 were on ventilators.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 3 – November 9 is 12.0%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 13.1% for the time period of November 3-9.

Also, public health said the Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle reported three new resident deaths within the last 24 hours. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 residents and 70 employees at IVHL have contracted COVID-19, including six residents who have passed away.” Testing at the facility has been implemented, as well as isolation and sterilization protocols.