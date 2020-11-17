IDPH: 12,601 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 97 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,601 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 97 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included 13 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cass County woman in her 80s
  • One woman in her 80s from Coles County
  • An Iroquois County woman in her 70s
  • A man and woman in their 70s and 90s from Logan County
  • Four Macon County residents: Three men in their 70s & 90s and a woman in her 90s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 90s
  • Three Vermilion County men in their 70s & 80s

There is a total of 597,849 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 10,875 deaths, according to the public health department.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,205 specimens for a total 9,255,658. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 10 – November 16, 2020 is 12.5%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 14.5% for the November 10-16 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 5,887 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,158 were in the ICU and 545 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story