IDPH: 12,601 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 97 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,601 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 97 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included 13 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Cass County woman in her 80s

One woman in her 80s from Coles County

An Iroquois County woman in her 70s

A man and woman in their 70s and 90s from Logan County

Four Macon County residents: Three men in their 70s & 90s and a woman in her 90s

A Sangamon County woman in her 90s

Three Vermilion County men in their 70s & 80s

There is a total of 597,849 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 10,875 deaths, according to the public health department.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,205 specimens for a total 9,255,658. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 10 – November 16, 2020 is 12.5%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 14.5% for the November 10-16 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 5,887 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,158 were in the ICU and 545 were on ventilators.