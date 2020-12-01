IDPH: 12,542 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 125 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,542 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 125 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 22 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Three Champaign County residents: One man in his 60s and two women in their 80s & 90s
  • An Effingham County man in his 90s
  • A Ford County woman in her 60s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 90s
  • A Livingston County man in his 90s
  • Three Macon County residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s
  • Two Macoupin County women in their 80s & 90s
  • Four McLean County residents: Three men in their 80s & 90s and a woman in her 80s
  • Four Sangamon County residents: Three women in their 50s & 90s and a man in his 80s
  • A man and woman in their 80s & 90s from Vermilion County

IDPH stated there is a total of 738,846 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 12,403 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 10.4%.” Also, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 12.2% for the November 24-30 time period.

As of Monday night, 5,835 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID. Of those patients, 1,195 were in the ICU and 721 were on ventilators.

