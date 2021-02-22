IDPH: 1,246 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,246 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 34 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Christian County: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s

A Livingston County woman in her 80s

There is a total of 1,175,655 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 20,303 deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,361 specimens for a total of 17,660,161. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 15–21, 2021 is 2.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.1% for the time period of February 15-21.

There has been a total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 445,200 total doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 2,702,175 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,499 doses. Yesterday, 59,748 doses were administered in Illinois.”