IDPH: 1,220 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,220 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 22 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there is a total of 1,223,083 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,103 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 15-21, 2021 is 2.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.9 percent for the same time period.

As of Sunday night, 1,182 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 233 were in the ICU and 98 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 5,341,895 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,756,795 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses. Yesterday, 41,343 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”