CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Sequita Daniels isn't letting a pandemic stand in her way, she opened up her second hair salon in the Champaign Urbana area Saturday, July 11th.

"I've been here in Champaign-Urbana for ten years, and I walked these malls in ten years, "said Daniels. "Never in a million years, I thought I would come with a key and open up my own business I never would've thought."