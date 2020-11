CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Thanksgiving Dinner may be hard to achieve this year because of the pandemic, but one store is offering to save you money this year.

Walmart has teamed up with tech agency, Ibotta, to offer you a free meal. You download the app, click on 'free Thanksgiving day dinner,' and shop for the items listed. You can shop online or in- store, then scan your receipt to receive cash back.