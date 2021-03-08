IDPH: 1,182 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including five additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Christian County woman in her 70s.

There is a total of 1,199,517 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 20,767 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 1-7, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,178 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 266 were in the ICU and 118 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 3,824,675 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 4,268,375 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities.  The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses.  Yesterday, 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story