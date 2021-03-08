IDPH: 1,182 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including five additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Christian County woman in her 70s.

There is a total of 1,199,517 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 20,767 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 1-7, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,178 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 266 were in the ICU and 118 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 3,824,675 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 4,268,375 Illinois doses.

“A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. Yesterday, 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.”