IDPH: 1,143 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,143 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 20 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Douglas County man in his 70s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 90s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 60s

There is a total of 1,187,839 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, included 20,536 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,234 specimens for a total of 18,178,487. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 22–28, 2021 is 2.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for that same time period.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses has been delivered to providers across the state. Additionally, around 443,700 total doses were allocated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership program. There is a total of 3,183,805 Illinois doses.

“A total of 2,756,831 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 319,393 for long-term care facilities.  The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 77,876 doses.  Yesterday, 50,897 doses were administered in Illinois.”

