IDPH: 11,378 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 155 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 155 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 26 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County man and woman in their 80s

A Cumberland County man in his 80s

Two DeWitt County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s

Two Effingham County women in their 70s and 80s

A Livingston County man in his 80s

10 Macon County residents: Four women in their 70s & 80s and six men in their 70s, 80s and 90s

Two McLean County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s

Three Sangamon County residents: Two women in their 50s & 80s and a man in his 90s

A Shelby County woman in her 90s

Two Vermilion County men in their 60s & 80s

According to IDPH, there is a total of 685,467 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 11,832 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,233 specimens for a total 10,104,537. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 18 – November 24, 2020 is 10.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 12.2% for the November 18-24 time period.