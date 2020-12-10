IDPH: 11,101 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 196 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 11,101 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 196 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 22 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 90s
  • A Coles County woman in her 90s
  • A Douglas County man in his 90s
  • Three Edgar County residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s
  • Two Livingston County residents: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s
  • Two Logan County residents: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s
  • Three Macon County residents: Two women in their 70s & 80s and a man in his 90s
  • Three Macoupin County men in their 60s, 80s & 90s
  • A McLean County man in his 70s
  • Four Sangamon County residents: Two women in their 60s & 90s and two men in their 60s & 80s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 70s

IDPH reported a total of 823,531 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,861 deaths.

The public health department also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 3 – December 9, 2020 is 9.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 11.4% for the December 3-9 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 5,138 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 1,081 were in the ICU and 606 were on ventilators.

