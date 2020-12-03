IDPH: 10,959 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 192 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,959 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 192 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 25 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 70s

A man in his 60s from Cumberland County

A Douglas county man and woman in their 90s

Four Effingham County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and two women in their 90s & 100s

Four Iroquois County residents: Two women in their 70s & 90s and two men in their 80s & 90s

A Livingston County woman in her 80s

Four Logan County residents: Three women in their 70s, 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s

A Macon County man in his 80s

Two Macoupin County women in their 80s & 90s

A Sangamon County man and woman in their 70s & 80s

Three Vermilion County residents: Two men in their 60s & 70s and a woman in her 90s

IDPH reported a total of 759,562 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 12,830 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,778 specimens for a total 10,806,364. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 26 – December 2, 2020 is 10.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 12.3% for the November 26-December 2 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 5,653 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,170 were in the ICU and 693 were on ventilators.