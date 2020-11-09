IDPH: 10,573 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 14 additional deaths.

In a news release, the public health department included three central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s from Coles County

A Macoupin County woman in her 90s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 2 – November 8 is 11.4%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 12.4% for the time period of November 2-November 8.

IDPH said there is a total of 498,560 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 10,210 deaths.

As of Sunday night, there were 4,409 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those patients, 857 were in the ICU and 376 were on ventilators.