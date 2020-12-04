IDPH: 10,526 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 148 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,526 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 148 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 23 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Three Champaign County residents: Two men in their 80s & 90s and a woman in her 80s

A Christian County man in his 90s

A Coles County man in his 80s

A Douglas County woman in her 70s

Two Effingham County women in their 70s & 80s

A Ford County man in his 80s

An Iroquois County woman in her 70s

Two Logan County men in their 60s & 70s

Four Macon County residents: Three women in their 60s, 70s & 80s

A Macoupin County man and woman in their 80s & 100s

Three Sangamon County residents: Two women in their 70s & 100s and a man in his 70s

A Shelby County man in his 80s

A Vermilion County woman in her 90s

IDPH reported a total of 770,088 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 12,974 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1% for the November 27-December 3 time period.

As of Thursday night, there were 5,453 across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,153 were in the ICU and 703 were on ventilators.