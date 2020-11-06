IDPH: 10,376 new COVID-19 cases; 49 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,376 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 49 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials said they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease (CDC) and will report confirmed and probable cases combined starting Friday.

A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be duplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately. Illinois Department of Public Health

The public health department included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 70s

One man in his 70s from Coles County

An Edgar County man in his 80s

A Ford County woman in her 90s

One man in his 80s from Macon County

A Macoupin County man in his 70s

A man in his 80s from Piatt County

A Sangamon County man in his 60s

One man from Shelby County in his 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 – November 5 is 9.6%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 11.1% for the time period of October 30 – November 5.

The public health department reported a total of 465,540 COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois, including 10,079 deaths. Also, as of Thursday night, there were 4,090 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 786 were in the ICU and 339 were on ventilators.

There are now 75 counties, plus the city of Chicago, that are at a warning level for COVID-19, according to IDPH. Those counties include: