IDPH: 10,376 new COVID-19 cases; 49 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,376 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 49 additional deaths.
In a news release, IDPH officials said they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease (CDC) and will report confirmed and probable cases combined starting Friday.
A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be duplicated and will only be counted once.
Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.Illinois Department of Public Health
The public health department included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:
- A Champaign County woman in her 70s
- One man in his 70s from Coles County
- An Edgar County man in his 80s
- A Ford County woman in her 90s
- One man in his 80s from Macon County
- A Macoupin County man in his 70s
- A man in his 80s from Piatt County
- A Sangamon County man in his 60s
- One man from Shelby County in his 80s
- A Vermilion County man in his 70s
Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 – November 5 is 9.6%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 11.1% for the time period of October 30 – November 5.
The public health department reported a total of 465,540 COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois, including 10,079 deaths. Also, as of Thursday night, there were 4,090 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 786 were in the ICU and 339 were on ventilators.
There are now 75 counties, plus the city of Chicago, that are at a warning level for COVID-19, according to IDPH. Those counties include:
|Adams County
|Alexander County
|Bond County
|Boone County
|Bureau County
|Calhoun County
|Carroll County
|Chicago
|Christian County
|Clay County
|Clinton County
|Coles County
|Cook County
|Crawford County
|Cumberland County
|Dekalb County
|Douglas County
|DuPage County
|Effingham County
|Franklin County
|Fulton County
|Gallatin County
|Greene County
|Grundy County
|Hamilton County
|Hancock County
|Iroquois County
|Jackson County
|Jasper County
|Jersey County
|Jo Daviess County
|Johnson County
|Kane County
|Kankakee County
|Kendall County
|Knox County
|Lake County
|LaSalle County
|Lee County
|Livingston County
|Logan County
|Macon County
|Madison County
|Marion County
|Mason County
|Massac County
|McHenry County
|Mercer County
|Monroe County
|Morgan County
|Moultrie County
|Ogle County
|Peoria County
|Perry County
|Pike County
|Pulaski County
|Putnam County
|Randolph County
|Rock Island County
|Saline County
|Sangamon County
|Scott County
|Shelby County
|St. Clair County
|Stephenson County
|Tazewell County
|Vermilion County
|Wabash County
|Warren County
|Washington County
|Wayne County
|Whiteside County
|Will County
|Williamson County
|Winnebago County
|Woodford County