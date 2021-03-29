IDOT warns for drivers to share the road and be aware of motorcyclists

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We need everybody’s help by sharing the road. Motorcycles are going to be out and about now,” Paul Wappel, Public Information Officer with IDOT, said.

As the weather continues to improve, motorcyclists are taking their bikes out for a ride, which can be dangerous. Central Illinois has seen two motorcycle accidents in just a couple of days.

IDOT says that in 2019 motorcycle accidents accounted for 15% of traffic deaths in Illinois and motorcycles are only on the road for about half the year.

IDOT says to wear the appropriate gear if you ride a motorcycle, that includes the US Department of Transportation approved helmet, high visibility, long sleeved durable clothing, eye protection, and gloves. They say for people driving trucks or cars to give the motorcyclist more room.

They urge, no matter what you’re driving, never drive under the influence.

“Motorcyclists, of course, are at an increased risk of death or injury when they’re involved in a crash, so its imperative that all riders ride smart, you know, this season,” Wappel said.

In 2019, 137 motorcycle drivers and / or their passengers were killed in motorcycle crashes. Illinois has several motorcycle classes available.

Classes are available now, but are starting to fill up. IDOT offers free classes and there are different levels. Illinois Central College also offers motorcycle classes. The links are below.

https://idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/safety/roadway/ssm/index

http://cce.icc.edu/motorcycle/