IDOT warns drivers about slippery roads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cold weather and snow fall has finally reached Central Illinois. You may have woken up this morning and saw some snow flurries.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says they want to warn people about the slippery road conditions coming this winter, especially after snow fall today and the possibility for more later this week. While the snow may look nice, it can cause some slippery and dangerous road conditions.

Illinois Department of Transportation says to always be prepared as the snowy season heads our way. They say always have a charged phone, extra water and blankets in your car just to be on the safe side.

“Bridges and overpasses or ramps may freeze quicker than other parts of the road, so be extra careful and please be patient, take time, allow plenty of time to get from wherever you’re going from point A to point B,” Paul Wappel, with IDOT, said.

He went on to say they are prepared for winter road conditions and have enough salt ready for when ice and snow start to stick.