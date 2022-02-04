IDOT using special salt blend for frigid weekend temperatures

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Some roads might have been clear today, but ice is a concern overnight and into the weekend.

These frigid temperatures can make road salt less effective. IDOT crews are using a special salt blend that combines liquid and agricultural product. Trucks pour that blend over 40 mile long routes. As long as there’s no wind blowing snow around, IDOT expects things to go well.

“While we’re getting down to zero tonight, this blend that we use will work pretty well and it should help us rather than just running straight brine like we used to do five to six years ago,” David Speicher with IDOT District 5 said.

IDOT said they’ll continue to monitor the changing weather conditions and adjust their plans accordingly.