ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning to take your time driving during what’s expected to be some of the busiest travel days in decades.

AAA said more than 50 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles away for Thanksgiving. IDOT said more than 2 million people in Illinois are taking Thanksgiving road trips, and they want to make sure all those people make it safely to their festivities.

“There’s going to be a lot of extra law enforcement out throughout, all across the state,” IDOT’s Paul Wapple said. “You know, making sure people are buckled up, making sure they’re driving sober.”

Wapple said those are just some of the ways the state is trying to keep people safe on the roads this year. IDOT will also be opening up several non-emergency construction zones on interstates to help ease congestion.

Dewitt Pierce is driving with his twin daughters to have Thanksgiving with family. He said it’s getting congested regardless.

“It’s just backed up. It gets so crowded at times,” Pierce said. “When you come from Tennessee, traveling to Chicago, it can be rough. It can really be rough.”

He said he’s also noticing the increased police presence.

“One guy almost side-swiped me because he wasn’t paying attention to the road. He was texting, but the police got him instantly.”

AAA recommends checking your tires, brakes and batteries before taking a trip. They expect to help more than 360,000 drivers stranded on the side of the road over the holiday break. AAA said the three most common reasons drivers pull off to the side of the highway are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

“Careful about that,” Pierce said, “because you don’t want to be on the side of the road in the middle of the night and you basically can’t get your tire fixed.”

Wapple said people should take their time getting to Thanksgiving dinner.

“Be patient. There’s supposed to be a lot of people out and about on the roads throughout this weekend, and we want everybody to get to their destination safely.”

This year is expected to be the third largest travel day since AAA began collecting data in 2000. It should land just behind 2005 and 2019.

AAA has tips for people who may have to pull over to the side of the road: pull over as much as you can and turn on your hazards; after that, you can call for assistance and stay with your vehicle as long as it is safe.