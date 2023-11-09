SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair on Nov. 15 in Springfield.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at IDOT headquarters in the Harry R. Hanley Building (2300 South Dirksen Parkway). It is open to anyone and everyone. Registration is not necessary but encouraged. A pre-registration link can be found on the IDOT Career Open House site.

Representatives from all scopes of IDOT will be available to discuss employment opportunities. Attendees can apply for state jobs with the help of Partners from Central Management Services. Staff from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office can answer questions on getting commercial driver’s licenses. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will also be available to guide people on their programs and services for qualified Veterans.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops to apply for state jobs electronically, as there are a limited number of available computers.

Visit IDOT Employment Opportunities for more information on working with IDOT.