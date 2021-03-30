IDOT spends more than $6 million to pick up litter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation spent more than $6 million of taxpayer money to pick up litter last year.

IDOT’s Operations Manager David Speicher said, this money, “We are all very conscious of our tax dollars. Everybody who works at IDOT is the same way, right? We’re all taxpayers too and it is a shame that that’s what we have to spend our money on.”

They’re sending crews out to pick up trash instead of dealing more crucial issues. This is because of how many complaints they receive about the pollution. “We spend time and effort… it’s the same people who would be fixing your potholes, that would be working on a drainage concern, that would be working on the edge of the roadway trying to pull up a shoulder that is too low. Instead of doing those necessary functions, they’re picking up trash.” But he said the only way to solve this problem… is for people to stop littering.

“All you have do is throw it in the seat next to you and take it out and throw it in the trash when you get home. Everybody’s got a trash can at home.” He also said that every rest area along the interstate has a trash can.

IDOT sent out a press release stating that with the $6 million spent on litter clean-up, they could have paid for “resurfacing 30 miles of road or 40 maintenance trucks that could double as snowplows.” They also included the fact that littering is illegal, and violators will be fined $1,500 in addition to other penalties.

Littering is also a huge problem in Champaign, according to Keep Champaign Beautiful. Tim Spear said the area of North Prospect is the worst. “It’s not unusual because of all the stores and activity up there and the wind blows the trash to the north a lot.”

WCIA was out there today, and can confirm, there is a lot of trash to be cleaned up.

IDOT said they are actively looking for volunteers to participate in their Adopt-a-Highway program. These volunteers would be responsible for taking care of a 2-mile stretch of interstate, of their choosing, of course. To become a volunteer, you can visit IDOT’s website.