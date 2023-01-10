KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that southbound I-57 through Kankakee will close overnight beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The closure, between the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315) and the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308), is to accommodate road repairs near Grinnell Road. The road is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 6 a.m.

A detour for southbound I-57 will direct motorists to use Illinois Route 50 and U.S. 45/52 to connect back to I-57. IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. They said everyone should also be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. They also advise everyone to use alternate routes.

The work will be rescheduled for overnight on Jan. 12 in case of inclement weather on Wednesday.

IDOT said they are planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years, investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through the third year of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements across the state on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.