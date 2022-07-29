CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a road closure for Monday.

Illinois 130 will be closed between Hickory Lane and Main Street in Carmargo for two-three days at least said IDOT.

IDOT said that the closure is necessary to replace the Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad crossing.

Detours will be posted. IDOT said if possible consider alternate routes, pay attention to changed conditions and work zones, refrain from using a mobile device, and be alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT said that over the next 6 years they plan to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The program invested $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

They said that accomplishments through the second year included approximately $5.2 billion for state-wide improvements including 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges, and 428 safety improvements.