CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Officials said this is to minimize travel disruption in these areas. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officials reported. IDOT said drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips in the areas.

They urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. Additionally, IDOT encourages drivers to buckle up and drive sober.

However, IDOT said the following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

Champaign County

I-74 between mileposts 184 and 190; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

I-55 between mileposts 178 and 187; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 between mileposts 120 and 125; lane reductions continue.

Piatt County

I-72 between mileposts 160 and 164; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

I-74 between mileposts 205 and 215; lane reductions continue.

Cass County

Illinois 125 over the BNSF Railroad in Beardstown; lane reductions continue.

Christian County

Illinois 29 on the southeast edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

I-55 over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.

Coles County

I-57 located about 8 miles north of Mattoon; lane reductions continue.

Macon County

William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Old Business U.S. 51 south of Cleveland Avenue in Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Moultrie County